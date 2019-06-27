US unlikely to introduce sanctions against Turkey in relation to S-400 deal, says Erdogan

Washington is unlikely to introduce sanctions against Ankara in relation to Turkey’s S-400 missile defense systems deal with Russia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated during a press conference in Ankara in the run-up to his arrival to Japan, where he is set to participate in the G20 summit, Trend reports citing TASS.

"During my talks with US President Donald Trump, I have not received the impression that they will introduce sanctions due to S-400. Only low-ranking officials are claiming that," he stressed.

Erdogan also noted that "NATO member states must not introduce sanctions against each other." The Turkish leader reminded that Ankara "has stated many times that the S-400 contract is a done deal." "We are already in the process of delivering the systems [to Turkey]," he said.

