Trump perfectly understands why Ankara buying Russian S-400 missiles - Erdogan

27 June 2019 13:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

US President Donald Trump perfectly understands why Ankara wants to acquire Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media.

Erdogan said that he will discuss the delivery of the Russian S-400 missile systems with Trump as part of the G20 Summit to be held in Japan.

Erdogan also noted that Turkey is extremely interested in acquiring Russian S-400 missile systems.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the US and NATO specialists may visit Turkey and make sure that the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems do not pose a threat to NATO.

Initial reports of negotiations between Russia and Turkey on the supply of S-400 appeared in November 2016. The signing of a contract was confirmed by the Russian side on September 12, 2017.

Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said that the S-400 air defense systems would be deployed from October 2019.

Turkey is the first NATO member state to receive the S-400 air defense systems from Russia.

---

