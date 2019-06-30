Turkey to resolutely continue counter-terror ops in n. Iraq, Foreign Ministry says

30 June 2019 20:41 (UTC+04:00)

Turkey resolutely continues cross-border ops against terrorists in Iraq, the Foreign Ministry said Sunday after summoning the charge d'affaires at the Iraqi Embassy in Ankara, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hami Aksoy said the ministry summoned Issam Muhammed on Sunday. The ministry conveyed that Ankara found statements made by the Iraqi government on Saturday unacceptable due to claims that Turkey's cross-border operations against PKK terrorists in northern Iraq resulted in civilian casualties.

The ministry said that while a statement by the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) referred to PKK's operations in the region, the Iraqi government's statement did not even mention the terrorist group, contradicting recent apparent positive momentum in Turkey and Iraq's bilateral relations.

The ministry noted that Ankara values Iraq's sovereignty and for this very reason, it should not have terrorists on its soil. The ministry told Muhammed that Turkey's "operations will continue with determination."

