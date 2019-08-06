Turkey, Tajikistan to cooperate in industry and technology spheres

6 August 2019 18:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey and Tajikistan will cooperate in the fields of industry and technology, Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank said during a meeting with Tajik Minister of Economic Development and Trade Nematullo Hikmatullozoda in Ankara, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

According to Varank, there is potential for deepening the relations between the two countries and increase trade. He noted that trade turnover between Turkey and Tajikistan made up $380 million in 2018, and that it is intend to increase the turnover to $1 billion.

According to the information provided by the Turkish Ministry of Trade, the trade turnover between Turkey and Tajikistan for the first 6 months of 2019 made up $147.777 million.

Turkey's exports to Tajikistan amounted to 71.189 million during the said period, and imports from Tajikistan to $76.588 million.

