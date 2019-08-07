Turkey prepares for production of flying cars (PHOTOS)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey is preparing for the production of flying cars, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

According to the information, work is currently underway for the creation of a prototype for a flying car called CEZER.

According to media reports, the Turkey Technology Team Foundation is developing the first Turkish flying car. Testing will begin once the prototype is complete.

Former Turkish Minister of Science, Industry and Technology Faruk Ozlu said earlier that Turkey will invest $3 billion in manufacturing the domestic car.

Ozlu said work is currently underway to develop prototypes of five different models of the domestic car. The minister also noted that one of the cars will be equipped with an electric motor.

