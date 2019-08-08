Suicide bomber killed by police in Turkey

8 August 2019 16:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A suicide bomber was neutralized in Turkey’s southeastern Sanliurfa Province, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

The terrorist was neutralized during a special operation conducted in the city of Eyyubiye.

According to media reports, he was a member of the PKK (Kurdistan Workers’ Party). Details of the operation are not reported.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

---

