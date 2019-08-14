Turkish municipality opens tender for purchase of more than 200,000 liters of diesel

14 August 2019 09:56 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Hotel burning in Istanbul, tourists injured
Turkey 10:57
Turkish jets neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in N.Iraq
Turkey 07:39
Petkim increases output
Oil&Gas 13 August 15:16
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles intends to manufacture cars in Uzbekistan
Economy 13 August 11:18
Heavy road accident in Turkish capital
Turkey 13 August 09:52
Defense Ministry: Turkey, US to soon launch coordination center for creation of security zone in Syria
Turkey 12 August 14:31
Latest
Uzbekistan to pay $50 for each tourist
Tourism 11:06
Foreign investors talk potential projects in Kazakhstan
Economy 10:59
Hotel burning in Istanbul, tourists injured
Turkey 10:57
South Africa's Aspen to pay 8 million pounds to NHS after UK probe
Other News 10:57
Foreign exchange reserves of Kazakhstan down in July
Finance 10:51
Turkmenistan discloses data on state budget execution
Finance 10:44
Zenith Energy starts drilling operations at C-37 well onshore Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 10:34
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan
Business 10:25
Suez talks on prospects for participation in pollution prevention of Absheron Peninsula
Economy 10:24