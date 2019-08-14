Hotel burning in Istanbul, tourists injured

14 August 2019 10:57 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A fire broke out in one of the hotels in Istanbul’s Fatih District, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

It is reported that foreign tourists (whose citizenship has not been reported) were poisoned by smoke as a result of the fire. The injured have been hospitalized.

According to media reports, firefighters and rescuers arrived at the scene of the incident, and are working on extinguishing the fire.

Other details of the incident have not been reported.

