Passenger bus overturns in Turkey, over 20 wounded

17 August 2019 13:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

A passenger bus rolled over in Turkey’s western Canakkale Province, leaving 26 injured, according to preliminary data, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

It is reported that one person was killed during the accident. All the victims are Turkish citizens. They have been hospitalized.

The accident was caused by loss over control of the bus by the driver.

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Number of Chinese tourists growing in Turkey
Turkey 14:35
Iran to expand railway connection with Turkey
Economy 10:51
Trade turnover between Turkey and Kyrgyzstan decreases
Turkey 10:15
Turkey-China trade decreases by over nearly $650M
Turkey 16 August 16:45
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan may create Central Asian Schengen
Tourism 16 August 16:44
Illegals from Afghanistan detained in Turkey
Turkey 16 August 14:19
Latest
Azerbaijani oil prices for Aug. 12-16
Oil&Gas 15:22
Current account deficit of Georgia to narrow
Economy 15:18
Kazakhstan and Latvia significantly increase mutual trade (Exclusive)
Economy 15:14
Turkmenistan to put state property for auction
Economy 15:02
Uzbek-Korean JV extends tender for purchase of pipes
Tenders 15:01
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 14:56
Iran's public companies obligated to offer oil products at energy exchange
Oil&Gas 14:55
Iran provides necessary conditions for gas offering at energy exchange
Oil&Gas 14:43
Yemeni Houthis claim attack on Saudi oilfield
Arab World 14:42