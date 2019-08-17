Passenger bus overturns in Turkey, over 20 wounded

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

A passenger bus rolled over in Turkey’s western Canakkale Province, leaving 26 injured, according to preliminary data, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

It is reported that one person was killed during the accident. All the victims are Turkish citizens. They have been hospitalized.

The accident was caused by loss over control of the bus by the driver.

