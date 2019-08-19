Number of Chinese tourists growing in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

Some 40,400 tourists from China visited Turkey in June 2019, which is 26.46 percent more compared to the same period last year, the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism told Trend.

"Chinese citizens comprised 0.76 percent of the total number of foreigners visiting Turkey over this period," the ministry said.

It was noted that Turkey was visited by 208,400 tourists from China in January-June 2019, which is 9.12 percent more compared to the same period in 2018.

"The share of Chinese citizens in the total number of foreigners visiting Turkey in January-June 2019 amounted to 1.15 percent," the ministry said.

Turkey was visited by 5.318 million tourists in June 2019, which is 18.05 percent more compared to the same period in 2018.

The most visited places were Istanbul, which was visited by over 1.3 million foreign tourists, and Antalya, which was visited by 2.2 million people.

According to the ministry, 18.076 million people visited Turkey in January-June 2019, which is 13.20 percent more compared to the same period in 2018.

