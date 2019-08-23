Russians purchase almost 1,500 real estate properties in Turkey in 7 months

23 August 2019 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

In January-July 2019, Russian citizens purchased 1,479 real estate properties in Turkey, which is 491 properties more compared to the same period last year, Trend reports referring to country's General Directorate of Land Registry and Cadastre.

According to general directorate, Russian citizens ranked third in the list of real estate buyers in Turkey among foreigners.

Russian citizens purchased 195 properties in Turkey in January 2019, 236 in February, 156 in March, 202 in April, 285 in May, 190 in June and 215 properties in July.

In July 2018, Russian citizens purchased 173 real estate properties in Turkey, according to the directorate.

In 2018, Russian citizens purchased 2,297 real estate properties in Turkey, which is 966 properties more compared to 2017.

In July 2019, 102,200 real estate properties were sold in Turkey, which is 17.5 percent less compared to July 2018. Furthermore, 4,192 real estate properties were sold to foreigners in Turkey, which is 46.7 percent more compared to July 2018.

