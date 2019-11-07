Moscow didn’t fulfill commitments to Ankara - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Moscow didn’t fulfill its commitments to Ankara regarding the withdrawal of YPG/PYD terrorists, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media Nov. 7.

Russia has previously promised to trigger removal of YPG/PYD, however Erdogan said that there are still YPG/PYD terrorists in northern Syria who periodically shell the Turkish armed forces.

Erdogan noted that the Turkish and Russian armed forces continue to patrol in northern Syria.

“Turkey is bound by agreements with Russia that were reached as part of negotiations on combating terrorism,” Erdogan said.

On Oct. 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan held six-hour talks in Sochi on the situation in Syria. As a result, they reaffirmed their commitment to Syria’s unity and territorial integrity, ensuring Turkey’s national security and expressed support for the Adana agreement.

Following the talks, a ten-point memorandum of understanding was signed. In particular, starting from 12:00 (GMT +3) on Oct. 23, units of the Russian military police and the Syrian border service were entering the Syrian side of the border with Turkey (outside the Operation Peace Spring zone).

They would facilitate the withdrawal of YPG/PYD units 30 kilometers away from the border, and the withdrawal had to be completed within 150 hours.

Time allotted for the cessation of hostilities during the Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria expired at 12:00 (GMT+3) on Oct. 23.

On Oct. 17, Ankara agreed with Washington to suspend the Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria for 120 hours, so that during this time the YPG/PYD detachments would leave northern Syria.

On Oct. 9, Erdogan announced the beginning of a new military operation in Syria, called Peace Spring.

