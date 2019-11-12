Turkey increases trade turnover with Belarus

12 November 2019 19:57 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The trade turnover between Turkey and Belarus increased by $2.9 million in September 2019 compared to September 2018 and reached $61.1 million, a source in the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend on Nov. 12.

"In September 2019, the export of the Turkish goods to Belarus amounted to $47.1 million, while import of goods from Belarus by Turkey - $14 million," the ministry said.

The trade turnover between Turkey and Belarus increased by $12.8 million from January through September 2019 compared to the same period of 2018 and reached $489.2 million.

"From January through September 2019, the export of the Turkish goods to Belarus amounted to $366 million, while import of goods from Belarus by Turkey - $123.2 million," the ministry said.

Turkey’s foreign trade amounted to $32.2 billion in September 2019.

In September 2019, the export of the Turkish goods grew by 0.08 percent compared to September 2018 and amounted to $15.2 billion.

The value of goods imported by Turkey increased by 0.15 percent in September 2019 compared to September 2018 and reached $16.9 billion.

From January through September, Turkey’s foreign trade amounted to $286.4 billion.

