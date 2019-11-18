Sea voyages cancelled in Turkey

18 November 2019 09:58 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.18

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Sea voyages have been cancelled in the Sea of Marmara in Bursa waters, Turkey, due to heavy fog, Trend reports Nov.18 citing Turkish Maritime Transport Management Organization.

A total of 30 sea voyages have been cancelled, the organization said.

No information has been provided about their postponement.

Before that sea voyages were cancelled in Turkey Nov.1.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Date of opening TANAP's second phase announced
Oil&Gas 09:51
Turkey detains 25 relatives of dead Daesh leader Al-Baghdadi
Turkey 16 November 20:39
Kaspi-Yildiz JV increases volumes of services in Azerbaijani districts
Business 16 November 09:46
Third family dies from cyanide poisoning in Turkey - media
Turkey 15 November 16:40
Transit cargo transportation by Ukrainian trucks through Turkey up
Turkey 15 November 14:33
Top 5 Turkey’s border checkpoints in terms of cargo transportation
Turkey 15 November 14:13
Latest
North Korean vice foreign minister heads to Russia
Other News 10:58
Iranian airline to begin flights to Uzbekistan in December
Business 10:53
Trans Caspian Pipeline would benefit both Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 10:48
Iran to harvest 7.5M tons of apples, citrus fruits
Business 10:46
Russell Bedford International enters Georgian Market
Business 10:45
Baku Stock Exchange to start selling bonds of Pasha Yatırım Bankası
Finance 10:39
Inflation in Iran’s production sector amounts to 49.4%
Business 10:38
EIB's new financing criteria to make lending to gas projects very difficult
Oil&Gas 10:32
Iran buys power produced by crypto currency miners
Business 10:32