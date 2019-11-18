Sea voyages cancelled in Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.18

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Sea voyages have been cancelled in the Sea of Marmara in Bursa waters, Turkey, due to heavy fog, Trend reports Nov.18 citing Turkish Maritime Transport Management Organization.

A total of 30 sea voyages have been cancelled, the organization said.

No information has been provided about their postponement.

Before that sea voyages were cancelled in Turkey Nov.1.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news