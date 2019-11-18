Sea voyages cancelled in Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.18
By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:
Sea voyages have been cancelled in the Sea of Marmara in Bursa waters, Turkey, due to heavy fog, Trend reports Nov.18 citing Turkish Maritime Transport Management Organization.
A total of 30 sea voyages have been cancelled, the organization said.
No information has been provided about their postponement.
Before that sea voyages were cancelled in Turkey Nov.1.
