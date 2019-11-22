Kazakh citizens buy more real estate properties in Turkey

22 November 2019 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

From January through October 2019, Kazakh citizens purchased 581 real estate properties in Turkey, which is 146 real estate properties more compared to the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to the Turkish General Directorate of Land Registry and Cadastre.

"Kazakh citizens purchased 80 real estate properties in Turkey in October 2019, which is seven real estate properties more compared to October 2018," the Turkish General Directorate said.

Some 142,800 real estate properties were sold in Turkey in October 2019, which is 15.4 percent less compared to October 2018.

In October 2019, 4,272 real estate properties were sold to foreigners in Turkey, which is 31.9 percent less compared to October 2018.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkey increases export of steel and cement to Turkmenistan (Exclusive)
Turkey 13:43
Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant to purchase pumps via tender
Tenders 13:23
Kazakhstan considers Switzerland one of most important partners in Europe
Business 13:04
Switzerland eyes joint investment projects in co-op with Kazakhstan
Business 11:59
Export of fruits and vegetables from Turkey to Russia up (Exclusive)
Turkey 11:54
New cruise port to be built in Istanbul
Turkey 11:41
Latest
Turkey increases export of steel and cement to Turkmenistan (Exclusive)
Turkey 13:43
Azerbaijan’s major insurance company exceeds forecast on premiums by 7%
Finance 13:42
Energy minister: US always renders support for Azerbaijan’s energy initiatives
Oil&Gas 13:38
Snam expects net profit up to around 1,100 million euros in 2020
Oil&Gas 13:30
Global Terrorism Index: Uzbekistan one of safest countries in the world
Business 13:23
Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant to purchase pumps via tender
Tenders 13:23
Uzbekistan reduces natural gas production
Oil&Gas 13:12
EY Azerbaijan updates clients in Baku on IFRS changes (PHOTO)
Society 13:05
Kazakhstan considers Switzerland one of most important partners in Europe
Business 13:04