Cargo transshipment from UAE via Turkish ports in October 2019

26 November 2019 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Volume of cargo transshipment from China via Turkish ports exceeds 3.8 million tons
Turkey 14:31
Volume of cargo transshipment from Ukraine via Turkish ports in October 2019 disclosed
Turkey 14:01
Transshipment of cargo from Russia through Turkish ports exceeds 45 million tons
Turkey 25 November 18:16
Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investments, Foreign Trade opens first foreign representative office
Business 25 November 17:40
Turkmen Consulate General opens in Dubai
Turkmenistan 25 November 11:10
Uzbekistan launches "One Million Uzbek Coders" project with UAE's help
ICT 22 November 16:39
Latest
Uzbekistan working on 3 large projects in chemical industry
Oil&Gas 14:55
Eminent Mexican writer David Toscana for the first time in Baku
Society 14:48
Uzbekistan projected to boost food production by 2.3 times
Business 14:34
All TAP sections to be filled with gas in coming weeks and months
Oil&Gas 14:33
Revenue of Georgia's largest mining company increases
Finance 14:32
Textile factory to be commissioned in Iran’s Ardabil province
Business 14:31
TANAP turns Turkey into key country to ensure EU’s energy security
Oil&Gas 14:31
Volume of cargo transshipment from China via Turkish ports exceeds 3.8 million tons
Turkey 14:31
Petrol prices to go up in Kazakhstan in 2020
Oil&Gas 14:13