Everything ready for transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Everything is ready for the transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe via the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez said, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

Donmez noted that with the opening of the second section (Phase 1) of TANAP, this project will be fully completed.

The Turkish minister added that the subsequent stages for the transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe through this system depend on the progress in the implementation of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project.

The opening ceremony of the Phase 1 of the TANAP will be held in Ipsala, Edirne province of Turkey, on Nov. 30, 2019.

In this area, near the Greek border, TANAP is connected to the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), through which natural gas from Azerbaijan will be delivered to European countries.

Opening ceremony of TANAP's Phase 0 took place on June 12, 2018, in the Turkish province of Eskisehir, and commercial gas deliveries to Turkey began in late June 2018.

As of late October 2019, the volume of gas transportation to Turkey via TANAP has reached 3.08 billion cubic meters (bcm) since the start of commercial gas supplies on June 30, 2018.

The initial capacity of TANAP, which is the main segment of the Southern Gas Corridor, is 16 billion cubic meters of gas.

Around six billion cubic meters of this gas will be supplied to Turkey while the remaining volume - to Europe. After the completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) construction, gas will be supplied to Europe in early 2020.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news