Turkey's cement exports amounted to over $18B in 11 months of 2019

5 December 2019 16:46 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Pegasus Airlines to launch flights from Turkey to Georgia
Transport 17:22
Turkey's exports of clothes grew by almost 20% in 11 months of 2019 (Exclusive)
Turkey 17:17
Turkey exported electrical goods for over $58B in 11 months of 2019 (Exclusive)
Turkey 16:59
Turkey's leading bus manufacturer establishes subsidiary in Kazakhstan
Business 16:43
Turkish FM: Karabakh conflict should be resolved in accordance with int’l law
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:20
Number of vehicles used in Turkey up
Turkey 14:07
Latest
Pegasus Airlines to launch flights from Turkey to Georgia
Transport 17:22
Turkey's exports of clothes grew by almost 20% in 11 months of 2019 (Exclusive)
Turkey 17:17
Exports of Turkey's defense industry products up by over 60% (Exclusive)
Turkey 17:14
Uzbekistan intends to bring renewable energy share in electricity to 21%
Oil&Gas 17:10
Turkey exported electrical goods for over $58B in 11 months of 2019 (Exclusive)
Turkey 16:59
Early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan scheduled for Feb. 9, 2020
Politics 16:51
Turkey's leading bus manufacturer establishes subsidiary in Kazakhstan
Business 16:43
Azerbaijan eyes production of eco-friendly car fuel
Oil&Gas 16:43
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest announces tender to buy spare parts
Tenders 16:40