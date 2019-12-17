Azerbaijanis purchase over 1,000 real estate properties in Turkey

17 December 2019 12:02 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Azerbaijani citizens purchased 1,045 real estate properties in Turkey in 11 months of 2019, which is 39 properties less than during the same period of last year, Trend reports with reference to Turkish General Directorate of Land Registry and Cadaster.

Azerbaijani citizens purchased 91 real estate properties in Turkey in November 2019, the report said.

Total number of real estate properties sold in Turkey in November 2019 amounted to 138,372 properties, which is 54.4 percent more compared to November 2018.

Some 3,988 real estate properties in Turkey were sold to foreigners during reporting month, which is 14.6 percent less compared to the same period of 2018.

