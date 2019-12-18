Russians buying more real estate in Turkey

18 December 2019 14:44 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijan remains main gas supplier to Georgia
Oil&Gas 15:18
Kazakhstan to spend over $230M for Baiterek launch complex construction
Business 14:42
Russia's Omskiy Kauchuk company imports Kazakh benzene for first time ever
Oil&Gas 13:31
Putin, Macron phone call stresses importance of coordination, fighting terrorism
Europe 00:28
Putin notes need for further anti-terror efforts in Syria in phone call with Erdogan
Russia 17 December 23:35
Kazakh citizens increase real estate purchases in Turkey
Turkey 17 December 17:37
Latest
Annual loan portfolio reaches over 10% in Georgia
Finance 16:46
EBRD to allocate loan to Azerbaijan's Saloglu company to cut carbon dioxide emissions
Finance 16:44
Joint venture for export of Uzbekistan’s fruits, vegetables created in France
Tenders 16:44
Rice-growing clusters to be organized in Uzbekistan since 2020
Business 16:41
IMF forecasts over 4% economy growth in Georgia
Business 16:40
Kazakhstan's GDP growth forecast at 3.7% in 2020
Business 16:35
Azerbaijan takes over TURKPA chairmanship
Politics 16:35
Azerbaijan's oil products output in 11 months of 2019
Oil&Gas 16:14
Azerbaijan decreases oil transportation via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan
Oil&Gas 16:09