Turkey's Parliament ratifies military deal with Libya

Turkey's Parliament approved a security and military deal with Libya's U.N.-supported government Saturday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The deal allows Turkey to provide military training and equipment at the request of the Libyan government that controls the capital, Tripoli, and some of the country's west.

Vice President Fuat Oktay said Saturday that Turkey is ready to take necessary steps on the deployment of Turkish troops in Libya if the U.N.-recognized government makes a request, .

"If our Libyan brothers make such a request, Turkey is ready to do what is necessary," Oktay said, speaking at a trade and cooperation meeting held in Istanbul.

On Nov. 27, Ankara and Tripoli reached two separate memorandums of understanding, one on military cooperation and the other on maritime boundaries of countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Following the military cooperation deal, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Ankara might consider sending troops to Libya if the Tripoli government made such a request.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news