Number companies registered in Turkey with Kazakh capital in 11 months of 2019 disclosed

24 December 2019 12:28 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
First photos of Turkish domestic car appeared in social networks (PHOTO)
Turkey 10:25
Russian, Turkish top diplomats discuss humanitarian aid to Syria, situation in Libya
Russia 23 December 23:51
Istanbul’s shipping canal receives Environmental Impact Assessment
Turkey 23 December 18:40
Turkey's exports of electrical goods to Tajikistan up in 11 months of 2019
Turkey 23 December 18:12
Azerbaijani, Georgian, Turkish FMs spread statement (PHOTO)
Politics 23 December 17:15
Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey discuss regional transport, energy projects
Oil&Gas 23 December 16:43
Latest
President Aliyev attends ceremony held to give out apartments to Karabakh war vets (PHOTO)
Politics 13:38
Opening of road bridge over Samur river between Azerbaijan, Russia held (PHOTO)
Economy 13:38
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV opens tender to buy pumps
Tenders 13:37
S&P affirms ratings of Uzbekistan’s National Bank at 'BB- / B'
Finance 13:33
Kazakhstan to manufacture electric wheelchairs via its own technology
Business 13:31
Qatar Petroleum to change pricing for its crude oil grades
Oil&Gas 13:15
Almost $500M of loans allocated for manufacturing, export enterprises in Iran
Business 13:03
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
Politics 12:40
Construction Cost Index increases in Georgia
Construction 12:17