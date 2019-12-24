Turkey's exports from Ankara, Istanbul to Uzbekistan exceeds $550M

24 December 2019 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
New details of Istanbul shipping canal construction disclosed
Turkey 18:21
Volume of Russia’s cargo transshipment via Turkish ports announced
Turkey 17:33
Opening date of new Istanbul Metro line disclosed
Turkey 16:03
Volume of China’s cargo transshipment via Turkish ports announced
Turkey 15:13
Number companies registered in Turkey with Kazakh capital in 11 months of 2019 disclosed
Turkey 12:28
First photos of Turkish domestic car appeared in social networks (PHOTO)
Turkey 10:25
Latest
Airport under construction in Turkmen Kerki city
Construction 18:21
New details of Istanbul shipping canal construction disclosed
Turkey 18:21
Demand at deposit auction of Azerbaijan's Central Bank exceeds supply
Finance 18:09
Russia, Uzbekistan set up JV to organize agricultural complex
Business 18:08
Sales of Iran Alloy Steel Company revealed
Business 18:05
Baku Textile Factory to increase knitwear production
Business 18:01
Turkmenistan establishes production of marbled meat
Business 17:50
Iran's budget less dependent on oil sale revenues
Oil&Gas 17:48
President Ilham Aliyev receives president of World Ethnosport Confederation
Politics 17:47