Turkey's exports of electrical goods to Uzbekistan down in 11 months of 2019

26 December 2019 13:29 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

In the first 11 months of 2019, Turkey's exports of electrical goods to Uzbekistan amounted to $62.4 million, having decreased by 4.09 percent compared to the same period in 2018, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Trade Ministry.

In November 2019, Turkey's exports of electrical goods to Uzbekistan amounted to over $5.6 million, having decreased by 19.82 percent, compared to November 2018.

In the first eleven months of 2019, Turkey's exports of electrical goods exceeded $58.1 billion, having increased by 17.26 percent compared to the same period in 2018.

Exports of electrical goods in the reported period accounted for 6.76 percent of Turkey's total exports.

However, in November 2019, Turkey's exports of electrical goods decreased by 0.62 percent, compared to November 2018, and amounted to over $5.8 billion, which accounted for 6.83 percent of Turkey's total exports.

Over the past 12 months (November 2018 - November 2019), Turkey's exports of electrical goods increased by 17.3 percent, compared to the same period in 2017-2018, and exceeded $63.2 billion.

From January through November 2019, Turkey's total exports grew by 1.34 percent, compared to the same period in 2018, and exceeded $151.8 billion.

In November 2019, Turkey's total exports decreased by 0.74 percent, compared to October 2018, and exceeded $14.8 billion.

