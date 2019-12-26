Erdogan says Turkey will send troops to Libya

26 December 2019 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Turkey will send troops to Libya now that Tripoli has requested it, and he will present legislation to parliament in January for deployment to the north African country, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

Ankara signed two separate accords a month ago with Libya’s internationally recognized government of Fayez al-Serraj, one on security and military cooperation and another on maritime boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean.

Serraj’s Government of National Accord (GNA) has been fending off a months-long offensive by Khalifa Haftar’s forces in eastern Libya, which have received support from Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

“Since there is an invitation (from Libya) right now, we will accept it,” Erdogan told members of his AK Party in a speech. “We will put the bill on sending troops to Libya on the agenda as soon as parliament opens.”

The legislation would pass around Jan. 8-9, he added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkish President Erdogan phones President Ilham Aliyev
Politics 24 December 15:20
Erdogan says Turkey cannot handle a new migrant wave from Syria
Turkey 22 December 23:39
Turkish president: Armenia has no evidence of so-called “genocide”
Turkey 20 December 16:06
Putin notes need for further anti-terror efforts in Syria in phone call with Erdogan
Russia 17 December 23:35
Turkey may close Incirlik Air Base, Kurecik radar station if deemed necessary
Turkey 16 December 02:07
Turkey may send military contingent to Libya
World 10 December 16:49
Latest
EBRD, Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport, PPP Development Agency sign agreement
Transport 15:57
Switzerland's EuroChem to create mineral fertilizer plant in Kazakhstan
Construction 15:54
Kazakhstan’s president ratifies amendments to agreement Baikonur Cosmodrome rent
Kazakhstan 15:47
Azerbaijani canning factory to increase production of compotes
Business 15:46
Azerbaijan’s AG Bank passes Microsoft cybersecurity audit
Finance 15:42
Iran exported 4,000 kilograms of tea to neighboring countries
Business 15:41
Azerbaijan’s Masalli Brick Factory increases production of facing bricks
Business 15:16
Azerbaijan earns on tourism more than its neighbors
Tourism 15:13
Uzbekistan Railways electrifies 1,000 km of railway network in country
Transport 14:52