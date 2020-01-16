Turkey summons Egypt's Ankara charge d'affaires

Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned Egypt's Ankara charge d'affaires for the police raid in Anadolu Agency office in Cairo and detention of employees, according to authorities, Trend reports citing AA.

The ministry conveyed Turkey's reaction on the raid and detention, the diplomatic sources said, requesting anonymity.

Egyptian police raided Cairo office of Anadolu Agency and detained four employees Tuesday evening.

Turkey strongly condemned the raid, urging the immediate release of the employees.

The detainees include one Turkish citizen.

The employees were taken to an unknown destination.

