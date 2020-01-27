Turkey's employment agency reveals number of job seekers in Uzbekistan

27 January 2020 16:36 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Uzbekistan dropped sharply in 2019, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Employment Agency (İŞKUR) on Jan. 27.

The number of Turkish citizens visiting Uzbekistan to find work through İŞKUR dropped by 82.8 percent compared to 2018.

According to the agency, 415 Turkish citizens visited Uzbekistan via İŞKUR.

In general, 19,991 Turkish citizens went abroad through İŞKUR in 2019, which is 20.3 percent less compared to 2018.

In 2019, over 1.4 million citizens were provided with jobs through this agency in Turkey, which is 19.5 percent more compared to 2018.

