Turkish, Russian military chiefs discuss Idlib on phone

Baku, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

Trend:

Turkish and Russian military chiefs had a phone call to discuss latest developments in Idlib, a de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria, the Turkish army said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Turkey’s Chief of General Staff Gen. Yasar Guler and his Russian counterpart Gen. Valery Gerasimov also exchanged views on the current issues, the Turkish Armed Forces said on Twitter.