Turkey - US trade turnover drops

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The trade turnover between Turkey and US dropped by $1.4 billion in 2019 compared to 2018, and amounted to $19.2 billion, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend.

Turkey's export to US amounted to $8 billion, and import from US to $11.1 billion.

In December 2019, the trade turnover between Turkey and US also dropped by $119.1 million compared to December 2018, amounting to $1.5 billion.

In this month, Turkey’s export to US amounted to $658 million, and import from US amounted to $916.4 million.

Turkey’s foreign trade turnover in 2019 exceeded $374.2 billion.

Turkey's export increased by 2.1 percent in 2019 and amounted to $171.5 billion compared to 2018. In the meantime, Turkey's import dropped by 9.1 percent and amounted to $202.7 billion.

In December 2019, export from Turkey increased by 6.4 percent compared to December 2018, exceeding $14.6 billion.

In this month, Turkey's import increased by 14.9 percent compared and reached $19 billion.

---

