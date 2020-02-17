Turkey - Kyrgyzstan trade up in 2019

Turkey 17 February 2020 12:57 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey - Kyrgyzstan trade up in 2019
Turkey’s export of cement to Azerbaijan increases
Turkey’s export of cement to Azerbaijan increases
Major warehouse for storing food products built in Baku
Major warehouse for storing food products built in Baku
Ukrainian company may take part in nuclear power plant building in Uzbekistan
Ukrainian company may take part in nuclear power plant building in Uzbekistan
Latest
Agricultural exports of Iran's East Azerbaijan province up Business 13:40
Ranking of Azerbaijani banks in terms of loan portfolio Finance 13:37
Iran starts issuing permits for exploration of hydrocarbon resouces Oil&Gas 13:32
Wheat production to grow in Iran’s Khuzestan province Business 13:24
Kazakh national postal service operator to buy accumulators via tender Tenders 13:22
Turkey’s export of cement to Azerbaijan increases Turkey 13:05
Number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Uzbekistan drops Turkey 13:03
Iran discloses revenues from exporting medicinal plants Business 12:59
Number of subscribers of Georgian electricity distribution company increases Business 12:58
Turkey - Kyrgyzstan trade up in 2019 Turkey 12:57
Iranian Energy Exchange discloses volume of buying, selling goods Oil&Gas 12:54
Kazakhstan's private companies promoting renewable energy dev't in Pavlodar Oil&Gas 12:53
Moody’s analyzes Azerbaijan’s potential economic risks Finance 12:36
Iran reveals volume of daily car production Business 12:32
Azerbaijani MP: President Ilham Aliyev put Pashinyan in hopeless situation Politics 12:32
Ilham Aliyev proved to everyone: Nagorno-Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan: MP Politics 12:21
Weekly prices on Azerbaijan's oil for Feb. 10-14 Oil&Gas 12:12
UK buys diesel fuel in Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 12:05
Turkey - Belarus trade turnover grows World 12:04
Major warehouse for storing food products built in Baku Construction 12:03
Ukrainian company may take part in nuclear power plant building in Uzbekistan Construction 12:00
Number of Turkey's job seekers in Russia sharply drops Turkey 11:54
China approves imports of all U.S. poultry, poultry products China 11:48
Turkmengas State Concern opens tender to buy various equipment Tenders 11:45
Turkmen oil concern opens tender for equipment supply Tenders 11:44
S&P warns coronavirus travel restrictions could hurt Dubai's hospitality industry Arab World 11:39
Dubai's DP World to delist, return to full state ownership Arab World 11:36
Iranian currency rates for Feb. 17 Business 11:26
Azerbaijani oil prices on Feb. 14 Oil&Gas 11:25
Iran is ready for trade negotiations Business 11:24
Assets, liabilities of Azerbaijani banks for last year revealed Finance 11:15
TRACECA reviews plans, solutions for Azerbaijan section in 2020 Transport 11:12
Corinth Pipeworks updates on pipe production for IGB Oil&Gas 11:06
Turkey increases export of chemical products to Azerbaijan Turkey 10:50
Ashgabat, Kyiv mull prospects for economic co-op Business 10:49
Iran to invest in increasing performance of combined cycle power plants Oil&Gas 10:36
Turkey - US trade turnover drops Turkey 10:25
Lithuania looks to join OBOR, expand ports co-op with Kazakhstan Transport 10:24
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender for diagnostic examination of electrical installations Tenders 10:22
Turkmenistan, St. Petersburg sign business partnership roadmap Business 10:21
Official talks Iran's potential of export to neighboring countries Business 10:20
Iranian expert: Oil hegemony to end Oil&Gas 10:19
Gold, silver and palladium prices up in Azerbaijan on Feb. 17 Finance 10:13
Oil prices slip ahead of data pointers on impact of coronavirus on demand Oil&Gas 10:12
Australia to evacuate more than 200 citizens from cruise ship quarantined at Japan port Other News 10:09
Azerbaijan’s AQS Group company talks on projects & plans for 2020 (Interview) Business 10:02
Epsilon company continues construction of two gas pipelines in Uzbekistan Construction 10:00
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times on Feb.16- Feb.17 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:33
Tehran Securities Exchange traded 9.2 billion shares Business 09:33
Czech Republic is among top international investors in Georgian economy Business 09:27
Iran Gov't disagrees with new extra gasoline quota Oil&Gas 09:10
Canada sets new speed limits on trains carrying dangerous goods Transport 08:26
Deputy minister: Azerbaijan, Poland plan conference on transportation sector Transport 07:43
UK shoppers face pain without comprehensive post-Brexit trade deal Europe 07:28
Coronavirus cases rise again in China's Hubei province China 06:37
Qatar delays partnerships for natural gas expansion amid price collapse Oil&Gas 05:45
Clock's ticking for Nissan boss Uchida to show he has a plan Business 04:50
Fast-food companies in China step up ‘contactless’ pickup, delivery as coronavirus rages China 03:55
5 killed, 70 fainted after gas leaked from container in S. Pakistan Other News 03:09
British Airways COO and director of people to leave Europe 02:21
Trump takes a limousine lap before Daytona 500 auto race US 01:35
North Macedonia parliament dissolves, sets poll date, after EU shuns talks Europe 00:49
Israel hopes Germany, other ICC members will help stave off Palestinian investigation Israel 16 February 23:57
Taiwan confirms first coronavirus death on island, cases at 20 Other News 16 February 23:05
Americans disembark from virus-hit cruise China 16 February 22:16
1 dead, 4 wounded in Connecticut nightclub shooting US 16 February 21:25
Yemen's air strikes 'kill 31 civilians' after Saudi jet crash Arab World 16 February 20:37
Political analyst: President Ilham Aliyev taught political and historic lesson to Armenian PM Politics 16 February 19:48
Italy's Conte denies he is putting together a new coalition Europe 16 February 19:21
Iran vows no negotiation with U.S. under "maximum pressure" Politics 16 February 18:40
Baku hosts awarding ceremony for winners of synchronized trampoline program at FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics & Tumbling (PHOTO) Society 16 February 18:12
Belarusian gymnasts rank first in synchronized trampoline program at FIG World Cup in Baku Society 16 February 17:56
Russian gymnasts rank first in synchronized trampoline program at FIG World Cup in Baku Society 16 February 17:51
Baku hosts awarding ceremony for winners of individual tumbling program at FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics & Tumbling (PHOTO) Society 16 February 17:48
Hikmet Hajiyev: Int’l community once again witnessed Armenia’s helplessness Politics 16 February 17:46
Russian gymnast ranks first in individual tumbling at FIG World Cup in Baku Society 16 February 17:29
US gymnast wins gold medal in tumbling at FIG World Cup in Baku Society 16 February 17:24
Armenian political analyst: We saw Pashinyan's real image in Munich Politics 16 February 16:39
Political analyst: Pashinyan was helpless facing historical truth, facts voiced by President Ilham Aliyev Commentary 16 February 16:30
4 killed, 14 injured in car crash in eastern Myanmar Other News 16 February 16:09
Awarding ceremony for winners of individual program at FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics & Tumbling held in Baku (PHOTO) Society 16 February 15:37
MFA: All responsibility for bloody provocation which serves to rising tension lies with Armenia Politics 16 February 14:54
President Ilham Aliyev: Any solution which will be achieved as a result of peaceful negotiation must provide preservation of internationally recognized territorial integrity of Azerbaijan Politics 16 February 14:50
President Ilham Aliyev: OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs should at last very clearly explain to Armenian side that Nagorno-Karabakh is not Armenia, Nagorno-Karabakh is not an independent country! Politics 16 February 14:46
President Ilham Aliyev: No Armenian historical legacy in Nagorno Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16 February 14:46
Ilham Aliyev: Armenian leaders, always in very decisive moment of negotiations, found some excuses in order not to continue Politics 16 February 14:41
President Ilham Aliyev: It won't be possible to agree on status without beginning of liberation of territories Politics 16 February 14:41
Chinese gymnast wins gold at FIG World Cup individual trampoline program Society 16 February 14:40
Chinese gymnast ranks first in individual trampoline program at FIG World Cup in Baku Society 16 February 13:09
Iran's dairy exports up Business 16 February 12:58
Finals of FIG World Cup in Trampoline, Tumbling kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Society 16 February 12:58
Azerbaijan's Farid Mustafayev to compete in finals of FIG World Cup in Baku (PHOTO) Society 16 February 12:12
All types of gymnastics actively develop in Azerbaijan Society 16 February 11:46
Another 70 people test positive for coronavirus on ship in Japan Other News 16 February 11:32
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Lithuanian counterpart Politics 16 February 10:59
Turkmenistan discloses state budget revenues Business 16 February 10:59
Azerbaijan pays great attention to sports: ambassador of Colombia (PHOTO) Society 16 February 10:53
Uzbek Commodity Exchange sums up results for 2019 Finance 16 February 10:16
1665 individuals died, 9,419 recovered from coronavirus in China China 16 February 10:11
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times on Feb. 15-16 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16 February 09:44
All news