Number of tourists from Turkmenistan visiting Turkey increases

The number of tourists from Turkmenistan visiting Turkey amounted to 297,706 people in 2019, which is 17.71 percent more compared to 2018, Trend reports referring to Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The share of Turkmen citizens in the total number of foreigners visiting Turkey in 2019 amounted to 0.66 percent.

In December 2019, 20,101 tourists from Turkmenistan visited Turkey, which is 0.42 percent more compared to December 2018.

In this month, the share of Turkmen citizens in the total number of foreigners visiting Turkey amounted to 0.94 percent.

Over 2.1 million tourists visited Turkey in December 2019, which is 10.11 percent more compared to December 2018.

In 2019, more than 45 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 14.11 percent more compared to 2018.

Over 14.9 million tourists visited Istanbul and 14.6 million tourists visited Antalya.

The remaining 15.5 million tourists accounted for country’s other cities.

