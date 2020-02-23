7 Turks killed in eastern Turkey over earthquake in Iran

Seven people were killed on Sunday in eastern Turkey's Van province after an earthquake hit neighboring Iran, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Four adults and three children died in the earthquake, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

Five Turkish citizens were taken to hospitals with injuries, he said noting that the search and rescue efforts continue.

There are buildings destroyed in the area, Ozcan Isik, local mukhtar of Baskale district told semi-official Anadolu Agency.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck West Azerbaijan Province in northwestern Iran on Sunday, hitting Turkish-Iranian border as well.

A powerful earthquake hit eastern Turkey in January causing the deaths of 41 people and injuring 1,600 others.