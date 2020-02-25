Ministry: Increasing trade turnover with Azerbaijan is priority for Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Increasing trade turnover with Azerbaijan is a priority for Turkey, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend.

According to the ministry, the main goal of Turkey is to increase trade turnover with Azerbaijan up to $5 billion, as these countries have the potential for trade turnover growth.

The trade turnover between Turkey and Azerbaijan exceeded $2 billion in 2019.

The main exporters to Azerbaijan among Turkish cities are Istanbul and Ankara.

In January 2020, exports from Istanbul to Azerbaijan increased by 45.49 percent compared to January 2019, amounting to $69.6 million.

In that month, exports from Ankara to Azerbaijan dropped by 8.61 percent, compared to January 2019, and amounted to $6.3 million

Turkey’s exports to Azerbaijan increased by 33.58 percent in January 2020, compared to the same month of 2019, amounting to $118.3 million.

