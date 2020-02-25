Turkey begins evacuating citizens from Iran amidst coronavirus outbreak

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey has begun the evacuation of its citizens from Iran, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media.

According to the reports, all evacuated people will be kept in quarantine for two weeks.

It was reported on Feb. 24 that Turkey was considering the evacuation of its citizens from Iran amidst the coronavirus outbreak in the Islamic Republic.

Turkish citizens who want to leave Iran may contact the Turkish Embassy in Tehran.

Some 95 people have been infected with coronavirus so far in Iran, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education Kiyanush Jahanpur said.

Jahanpur said that 15 people were infected with coronavirus in Qom city and province, 15 people in Tehran city, one person in Fars province, two people in Mazandaran province, two people in Gilan province, two people in Alborz province, one person in Semnan province, and one person in Hormozgan province.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic of Iran, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has offered its help to Iran, providing certain medicines to the infected.

