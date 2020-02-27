Turkish soldiers martyred in Idlib, northwest Syria
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27
Trend:
Two Turkish soldiers were martyred in an attack by Syrian government forces in Idlib, northwestern Syria, the country’s National Defense Ministry said early Thursday, Trend reports citing Turkish media.
Turkey retaliated for the attack with full force and 114 government targets were heavily struck and destroyed, the ministry said in a series of tweets.
According to various sources in the region, three tanks were seized and an air defense missile system and one Zu-23 anti-aircraft gun as well as other vehicles were destroyed, the ministry added.
Latest
Deputy FM: Armenian leadership’s apparent lack of genuine interest impedes Karabakh conflict resolution process (PHOTO)
Heydar Aliyev International Airport - first airport in world that has fully switched to cloud technologies (PHOTO)
Patients with symptoms of coronavirus placed in isolation in Infectious Diseases Hospital of Georgia
President Ilham Aliyev: Turkey is country that provides Azerbaijan with biggest support on global scale
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia’s unconstructive position is main obstacle to Karabakh conflict’s settlement