Turkish soldiers martyred in Idlib, northwest Syria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27

Trend:

Two Turkish soldiers were martyred in an attack by Syrian government forces in Idlib, northwestern Syria, the country’s National Defense Ministry said early Thursday, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Turkey retaliated for the attack with full force and 114 government targets were heavily struck and destroyed, the ministry said in a series of tweets.

According to various sources in the region, three tanks were seized and an air defense missile system and one Zu-23 anti-aircraft gun as well as other vehicles were destroyed, the ministry added.