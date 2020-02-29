Turkish Defence Ministry Claims One Soldier Killed, Two Injured in Syrian Attack

The Turkish Defence Ministry on Friday reported that one soldier was killed and two others wounded in Syrian government forces artillery fire in Idlib Province, Trend reports citing

The ministry tweeted that Turkish army forces continue to attack Syrian government positions in the area.

The ministry, citing military sources on the ground in Idlib, claimed that eight tanks, four armored combat vehicles, five howitzers and two multi-barreled rocket launchers were destroyed, and 56 Syrian troops were killed.

The latest escalation in Idlib occurred as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorists on Thursday launched an attack on the positions of the Syrian army, prompting a weaponized response.