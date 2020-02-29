Turkey increases export of cars to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey's car exports to Azerbaijan increased in January 2020, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish Trade Ministry.

The total value of Turkey's car exports to Azerbaijan exceeded $10.8 million in January 2020, which indicates 119.03 percent increase compared to January 2019.

The exports of Turkish car industry to Azerbaijan are expected show growth in February 2020 as well.

The monetary value of Turkey's car exports to the world market amounted to just over $2.4 billion in January 2020, having grown by 3.2 percent, compared to January 2019.

According to the ministry, car exports accounted for 16.38 percent of Turkey's total exports in January 2020.

The monetary value of Turkey's total car exports exceeded $30.6 billion in 2019, which accounted for 16.9 percent of the country's total exports.

In 2019, car exports from Turkey to Azerbaijan increased by 119.6 percent, compared to 2018, and amounted to over $137.5 million.

