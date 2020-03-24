Logistic center to be built in northwest Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Construction of the Bozuyuk Logistics Center in the northwestern Turkish province of Bilecik will begin in the second half of 2020, Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure told Trend.

The total cost of the project is 286 million liras ($44.2 million).

Completion is planned in 2022, and external loans will not be involved in the project, the ministry said.

Earlier the ministry stated that 25.2 billion liras ($3.8 billion) will be invested in transport and infrastructure projects in Turkey in 2020.

In general, 2,994 projects will be implemented in Turkey in 2020, 455 of which are in the field of transport and infrastructure. In total, 77.1 billion liras ($11.9 billion) have been allocated for all projects.

Earlier, the ministry also stated that the implementation of projects to create 12 logistics centers is underway.

According to the ministry, eight such centers are under development and tenders, and the construction of four continues.

Foreign contractors may take part in the construction.

The construction projects of 21 logistics centers in Turkey are planned to be implemented as part of the Goal-2023 government plan. Nine logistics centers have already been commissioned.

(1 USD = 6.4628 TRY on March 19)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu