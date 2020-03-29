1,704 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Turkey as death toll hits 108

Turkey 29 March 2020 00:39 (UTC+04:00)
Around 1,704 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Turkey in the last 24 hours, while 16 more people died, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Saturday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The country's total caseload of COVID-19 reached 7,402 and the death toll now stands at 108, while 70 people recovered, the minister added.

He added on Twitter that 7,641 tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests carried out in Turkey to 55,464 since the outbreak has begun.

In recent weeks, Turkey has closed most public spaces, schools and universities, and restricted public transport. It also imposed a 24-hour curfew over the weekend for people aged 65 or over as well as for those with chronic illnesses. In Istanbul, people aged 65 or over with no financial means will receive food packages at their homes, Gov. Ali Yerlikaya said Friday. The campaign, starting on Monday, covers nearly 50,000 people and will last for six weeks.

Stalls at local bazaars and marketplaces have to keep at least 3 meters of distance and are not allowed to sell non-essential items, including clothing, the Interior Ministry announced, late Thursday. Food can only be sold in packages.

In some cities and towns, police officers at checkpoints have started the thermal screening of people arriving from out of town. In a bid to raise awareness, traffic lights in most cities now flash messages urging people to stay home.

The COVID-19 disease that originated in Wuhan, China has infected more than 570,000 people worldwide, killing 26,000. Nearly 126,000 have recovered so far.

