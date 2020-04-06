Turkey’s VakifBank postpones payables due to coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey’s VakifBank has postponed payables for a month, Trend reports on April 6 referring to the Turkish media.

“In general, this decision covered 65,000 lenders, whose debts amount to 305 million Turkish liras,” the message said.

From the beginning of the outbreak of coronavirus in Turkey, 1,042 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Some 381 people are currently in the intensive care units.

Some 73 more patients died over the past day. The total number of those who died as a result of coronavirus reached 574.

The total number of the confirmed cases of infection in Turkey has increased up to 27,069 as over the past day 3,135 more tests for detecting the virus were positive.

The outbreak of the coronavirus began in the Chinese city of Wuhan (an international transport hub), at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 69,000. Over 1.2 million people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 268,000 people have reportedly recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

(1 USD = 6.7024 TRY on April 6)

-----

