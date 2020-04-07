Residential building explodes in Turkey, people injured

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

An explosion has occurred in Turkey in one of the residential buildings in the Esenyurt district of Istanbul city, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media on April 7.

According to the preliminary data, as a result of the explosion, five people have been injured. Information about deaths has not been reported.

The cause of the explosion was a natural gas leak, the report said.

Detachments of firefighters and rescuers have arrived at the scene of the incident.

Other details of the incident have not been reported.

