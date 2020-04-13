Russia increases cement import from Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Growth of Turkey’s export of cement to Russia topped 80.5 percent from January through March 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $21.7 million, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend on April 13.

“In March 2020, Turkey’s export of cement to Russia increased by 45 percent compared to March 2019, and amounted to $7.5 million,” the ministry said.

In 1Q2020, export of cement from Turkey to world markets increased by 9.6 percent compared to the same period of 2019, exceeding $915 million.

Over the reporting period, Turkey’s cement export amounted to 2.1 percent of country's total export.

In March 2020, Turkey exported cement to world markets worth $317.5 million, which is 0.3 percent more compared to the same month of 2019. Meanwhile, export of cement from Turkey amounted to 2.4 percent of country's total export.

In the last 12 months (from March 2019 through March 2020), Turkey exported cement worth $3.5 billion.

