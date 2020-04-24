Turkey's export of ready-made clothes to Georgia in 1Q2020 down
Latest
Head of WHO country office: Azerbaijan fighting against pandemic by using best international practice
President Ilham Aliyev viewed construction progress at blocks of residential buildings for 3,042 IDP families (PHOTO)
Armenia unable to exert pressure on Turkey by fabrications about so-called "genocide" - administration
Azerbaijan carries out special operation against members of international network of cybercriminals (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Russian MFA: Issues related to settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be considered within existing format