France increases import of wood, furniture from Turkey in 1Q2020

Export of wood and furniture from Turkey to France reached $27.6 million from January through March 2020 increasing by 6.99 percent compared to the same period of 2019, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Trade Ministry.

In March 2020, Turkey’s export of wood and furniture to France decreased by 15.19 percent compared to March 2019, amounting to $8.3 million.

The export of wood and furniture from Turkey to the world markets increased by 3.9 percent from January through March 2020 compared to the same period of 2019 and amounted to $1.3 billion.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s wood and furniture export amounted to 3.1 percent of the country's total export from January through March 2020.

In March 2020, Turkey exported wood and furniture worth $427.8 million to the world markets, which is 9.3 percent less compared to the same month of 2019. Turkey’s export of wood and furniture amounted to 3.2 percent of the country's total export.

From March 2019 through March 2020, Turkey exported wood and furniture worth $5.5 billion.

