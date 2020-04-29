Kazakhstan increases import of leather goods from Turkey

Turkey 29 April 2020 10:10 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan increases import of leather goods from Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Export of leather goods from Turkey to Kazakhstan increased by 12.09 percent from January through March 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, exceeding $7.7 million, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend.

In March 2020, Turkey’s export of leather goods to Kazakhstan dropped by 22.51 percent compared to March 2019 and amounted to $2 million.

In 1Q2020, export of leather goods from Turkey to world markets dropped by 5.4 percent compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $415.2 million.

Over the reporting period, Turkey’s export of leather goods amounted to one percent of the country’s total export.

In March 2020, Turkey exported leather goods worth $130.2 million to world markets, which is 26 percent less compared to the same month of 2019. In this month, export of leather goods amounted to 1 percent of the country's total export.

From March 2019 through March 2020, Turkey’s export of leather goods exceeded $1.6 billion.

