Turkey reveals data on foreign trade turnover

Turkey's foreign trade turnover amounted to $32.2 billion in March 2020, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend.

In March 2020, Turkey’s export decreased by 17.8 percent compared to the same month 2019, amounting to $13.4 billion. Meanwhile, in the reporting month, Turkey's import increased by 3.1 percent compared to the same month of 2019 and amounted to $18.8 billion.

From January through March 2020, Turkey’s trade turnover exceeded $98.4 billion.

During 1Q2020, export of Turkey dropped by 4 percent compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $42.7 billion.

In the reporting period, Turkey’s import exceeded $55.6 billion, showing an increase of 10.3 percent over the year.

The foreign trade turnover of Turkey amounted to $374.2 billion in 2019.

