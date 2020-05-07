Turkey-France trade turnover decreases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The trade turnover between Turkey and France dropped by $243.4 million in March 2020 compared to the same month of 2019, amounting to $995 million, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish Trade Ministry.

In March 2020, Turkey’s export to France amounted to $463.6 million, while import from France - $531.3 million.

From January through March 2020, trade turnover between Turkey and France increased by $24.8 million compared to the same period of 2020, exceeding $3.2 billion.

During the reporting period, export from Turkey to France amounted to $1.6 billion, while import from France - $1.5 billion.

Turkey’s foreign trade turnover exceeded $32.2 billion in March 2020.

In March 2020, Turkey’s export decreased by 17.8 percent compared to the same month of 2019, amounting to $13.4 billion. Meanwhile, in the reporting month, Turkey's import increased by 3.1 percent compared to the same month of 2019 and amounted to $18.8 billion.

From January through March 2020, Turkey’s trade turnover exceeded $98.4 billion.

During 1Q2020, export of Turkey dropped by 4 percent compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $42.7 billion.

In the reporting period, Turkey’s import exceeded $55.6 billion, showing an increase of 10.3 percent over the year.

The foreign trade turnover of Turkey amounted to $374.2 billion in 2019.

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

