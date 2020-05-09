Turkey reports 1,848 new COVID-19 cases, 135,569 in total

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Friday reported 1,848 new COVID-19 cases and 48 more deaths in Turkey, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country has climbed to 135,569 while the death toll surged to 3,689, Koca tweeted.

Turkey conducted 33,687 tests for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests carried out to 1,298,806, he stated.

In addition, 86,396 patients have recovered from COVID-19, while 1,219 are being treated at intensive care units and 653 intubated, according to the minister.

"There is a decrease in the number of cases, deaths, intensive care and intubated patients in the last 24 hours," Koca said.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11.