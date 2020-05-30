Kazakhstan's import of Turkish defense products heavily down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30

The export of defense products from Turkey to Kazakhstan in the first 4 months of 2020 plunged by nearly 85 percent compared to the same period in 2019 and amounted to $284,000, Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

In April 2020, exports of defense products from Turkey to Kazakhstan made up $3,000, which is 90.7 percent less compared to the same period in 2019.

From January through April of this year, export of Turkish defense products to international markets decreased by 20.8 percent compared to the same period of 2019, having amounted to $643.2 million. Meanwhile, Turkey’s defense industry export accounted for 1.2 percent of the country's total export.

In April 2020, Turkey exported $160.6 million worth defense industry products to the world markets, which is 18.5 percent less compared to the same month of 2019.

Turkey’s export of defense products in April 2020 amounted to 1.68 percent of the country's total export.

From April 2019 through April 2020, Turkey exported the defense products in the amount of $2.5 billion.

