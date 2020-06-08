Coronavirus recoveries in Turkey near 138,000, over 900 new infections

Turkey on Sunday confirmed 2,647 more recoveries from the coronavirus, bringing the national total of recovered patients to 137,969, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Over the past 24 hours, 23 new fatalities were reported, taking the death toll to 4,692, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

Health care workers tested 35,335 patients for the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests above 2.33 million.

According to the test results, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 170,132 with 914 new infections.

Currently, some 274 patients are being treated in intensive care, the ministry data showed.

Since first appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The U.S., Brazil, Russia and several European countries are currently the hardest hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed over 400,000 people worldwide, with more than 6.94 million confirmed cases and over 3.1 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.